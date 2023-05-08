Sum 41 have split up.

The Canadian rock group got together in 1996, but its current line-up – which includes includes singer Deryck Whibley, 43, along with Jason McCaslin, 42, Tom Thacker, 49, Frank Zummo, 44, and 42-year-old Dave Baksh – said they were calling it quits after finishing their upcoming tour dates.

They said in a statement on Instagram: “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments in our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way.

“It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’… For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf*** on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us.”

They signed off with: “Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

Floods of fans took to social media to say the group had left them “heartbroken” with the news.

The group were signed to Island Records in 1999, and their EP ‘Half Hour of Power’ was released a year later.

Their ‘All Killer no Filler’ album from 2001 included the hit single ‘Fat Lip’ and they released the record ‘Chuck’ in 2004, followed by ‘Underclass Hero’ in 2007 and three more studio albums.

Deryck is known for being married to singer Avril Lavigne, 38, before they split and had their divorce finalised in 2010.