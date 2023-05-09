Howard Stern has branded King Charles a “p****”.

The 69-year-old shock jock also hit out at the long weekend of celebrations across the UK and the world to mark the monarch’s coronation on Saturday (06.05.23) by saying it was a “disgusting” waste of money amid Britain’s cost of living crisis.

He ranted to his long-time sidekick Robin Quivers, 70, on Monday’s (08.05.23) edition of SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’: “England’s gotta get a grip on themselves. I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p****.

“That’s number one – and people are acting like… the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f****** guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”

When Robin added: “Did something great besides being born,” Howard went on: “Yeah. But you know, they’re like, ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.’

“I mean, the whole thing is f****** nuts.

“It was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation.

“And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems… and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”

Howard admitted the King’s crowning “provides a flavour” to Britain and “something for people to go see”, adding: “It’s part of the tourism. I get all that. I’m not naive, but it just sends the wrong message.”

After Charles’ mum Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 in September, Howard raged about the constant coverage of her passing in the US.

He said: “It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!’

“I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen. I mean, I get it.

“The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”