Vanessa Hudgens has joked she might "elope" with fiance Cole Tucker to avoid wedding stress.

The 'High School Musical' star got engaged to her partner in February and now she has admitted planning their big day has left her a bit "lost".

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week, she told the host: "It's hard… finding a venue is tough.

"I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

Drew asked the 34-year-old star what he husband to be thinks of the whole situation, and she revealed he's happy to let her take the lead.

She added: "I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want babe.' "

She had some lovely words for her 26-year-old beau, after Drew said he is "so nice" and really "gets" the star.

She replied: "I know. He so gets me!"

Vanessa got engaged in Paris earlier this year, and actress Sarah Hyland - who married Wells Adams in 2022 - recently admitted she had wasted no time in helping to organise her wedding.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When she came back from Paris, I surprised her at her house... we surprised her with champagne and balloons, and I brought over all of my wedding books.

"They were old, [they were] of my wedding magazines that I still had, you know, for 2019, when I got engaged."

Meanwhile, Vanessa previously admitted that the baseball star is "kind of perfect" for her.

Reflecting on their romance, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am.

"I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

She also revealed that they met each other in "very random" circumstances.

Recalling their first-ever meeting, she said: "Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it."