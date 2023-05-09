Francia Raisa has claimed Selena Gomez's fans threatened to have her "other kidney" ripped out.

The 30-year-old singer-and-actress received a kidney transplant from the 'Grown-ish' star in 2017 to help combat the health issues she was suffering as a result of auto-immune condition lupus, and after she addressed rumours the pair had fallen out, Francia has been trolled by Selena's fans on social media.

She told TMZ: “I think the [comment] that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p**** and rips out your other kidney, you f****** whore."

Francia said Selena does not "condone" their behaviour.

She added: “In no way shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena.”

Francia noted that Selena has her own mental health charity Rare Impact Fund and has told those making the hurtful comments to stop.

She continued: “So the fact that now I’m being bullied as I am is messing with me mentally.

“It’s just, to me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone, and [Gomez] is literally out there saying ‘Please stop.’ So I don’t understand why this is happening.”

Francia is trying to live a positive life and has nothing but "love" for "everyone".

She added: “I’m very happy, I’m living my life. I’m sending love to everyone.

“I’ve been a hardcore fan of people growing up. Myself, I totally, totally, totally get it. But, you know, it’s not nice. So I would say — not just with me — but for anyone, please stop.”

Rumours were sparked last year that the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress had fallen out with her 34-year-old pal following an interview Selena gave in which she said she didn't have many famous friends and only listed Taylor Swift as one.

After E! News used the first half of the quote in an Instagram post, Francia shared a comment, which she later deleted, that read: "Interesting".

And in response, the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer commented on a TikTok post chronicling the supposed feud.

She wrote: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

However, in March this year, Selena appeared to quash the feud rumours when she said she will "never ever, ever be more in debt" to anyone than Francia.

She hailed her "best friend" for her selfless gesture, acknowledging she was "so, so, so lucky".

Speaking on the Apple TV+ documentary series 'Dear...', Selena said: "My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.'

"And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky.

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way.

"I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."