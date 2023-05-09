James Gunn has confirmed Pete Davidson's cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'.

The 29-year-old comedian voiced the alien Phlektik in the Marvel flick, reuniting with Gunn, who also directed him in the 2021 DC flick 'The Suicide Squad', in which he played Blackguard.

Gunn himself voiced Lambshank and his wife Jennifer Holland appeared as an employee of Orgocorp.

Alongside a snap of him with Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord) and Pete, Gunn tweeted: "I voiced the beautiful Lambshank. I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous and I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set."

Phlektik appears at the latter end of the movie as a henchman for the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

Meanwhile, Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently gushed about how the cast - which also includes Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) - is like “a family” after going through the entire trilogy together.

She said: “This really genuinely does feel like a family. We’ve been through so much, so many years together, so many movies, so many adventures.

“We are so close.”

The 35-year-old star also admitted she is “lucky” to be involved in the franchise.

While on the red carpet for the premiere of the film, she told HeyUGuys.com: “I was standing up on that jet, just looking out at the big, all of these people on the Avengers campus, and I was like, ‘We are so lucky that we get to experience this.’

“This is not a normal movie premiere. This is something so much bigger.

“I’m appreciating every moment because I know this is also the final chapter and the last time we’re going to be doing this, so it’s kind of emotional, actually."