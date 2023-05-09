Jane Fonda only started to believe in herself after her third divorce.

The 85-year-old actress - who was initially married to Roger Vadim from 1965 until 1973, then to Tom Hayden from 1973 until 1990 - tied the knot with Ted Turner in 1991 but called time on their marriage less than a decade later and has now declared that following her third separation, that was the time she finally started to "believe in herself."

When asked about how she is doing these days, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Fine. Everything's fine more or less. I'm okay, absolutely! I bounce back quick! I was maybe 62 years old when I started to [believe in myself] because I was finally single!"

The '80 For Brady' star previously admitted to the outlet that she felt for most of her life, she needed a man to "define" her until she hit her 70th birthday but has since claimed that she is not "cut out" for a relationship at al.

She said: "This thing about not needing a man? I needed a man to define me until I was about 70. I've learned nothing! I am not cut out for it!"

Jane - who has been single since splitting from longterm partner Richard Perry in 2017 after almost nine years together - also admitted that her need to "please" a man was a "problem" as she came to terms with being single in her 80s.

She told Grazia: "Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that. First of all, I want to please him. That’s a problem."