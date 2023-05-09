Tom Hanks decided to write a novel in a bid to escape the "never-ending pressure" of making films.

The Oscar-winning actor feels excited to release 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece' - which has been inspired by his career in Hollywood - and Tom admits that he's "always" written "in some form or another".

The 'Forrest Gump' star told the BBC: "I wrote in between films, I wrote wherever I was, I wrote on planes, I wrote at home, I wrote on vacation, I wrote in hotel rooms, I wrote on long weekends when I wasn't working."

The veteran actor has enjoyed huge success in the movie business. However, Tom insists it hasn't been easy for him and he's always maintained a strong sense of self-discipline.

He shared: "Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set.

"I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving - and it's the last way I feel."

Tom, 66, remains one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry, and despite his success, Tom doesn't take anything for granted.

He explained: "What cannot occur on a motion picture is that someone cannot monkey around with the timing or the length of the shoot or the budget. That is a cardinal sin in the motion picture business.

"You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it, because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders."