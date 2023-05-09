Nicolas Cage is to star in 'Lords of War'.

The 59-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as gunrunner Yuri Orlov in the sequel to the 2005 film 'Lord of War'.

Andrew Niccol will once again direct after helming the original and Bill Skarsgard is also set to feature as Orlov's son.

In 'Lords of War', Yuri Orlov – the world's most notorious gunrunner – discovers he has a son called Anton, who isn't trying to right his father's wrongs but top them instead.

Anton is amassing a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts and the film tells the story of a father and son's bitter rivalry.

FilmNation Entertainment will launch sales for the project at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Phillippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi are producing under their Vendome Pictures banner and Cage for Saturn Films. Skarsgard is an executive producer on the film heading into production this autumn.

Niccol said in a statement: "There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best – 'Only the dead have seen the end of war.'

"I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son – who turns out to not be legitimate in any way."

Rousselet added: "The 'Lord of War' world has no shortage of ammunition in the possibilities of stories we can tell, and we are very excited to tell yet another one that follows Yuri and Anton's dangerous journey."