Elizabeth Holmes has insisted that Amanda Seyfried "isn't really playing her" on 'The Dropout.'

The 39-year-old former biotechnology entrepreneur was convicted of fraud in connection to her blood-testing company, Theranos in 2018 and towards the end of 2022 was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison when it was found that she had lied about the reliability of her blood tests to investors but has now claimed that the Hulu TV series 'The Dropout' is merely a depiction of a "character" she created for herself in order to succeed in business.

She told The New York Times: "They’re not playing me. They’re playing a character I created. believed it would be how I would be good at business and taken seriously and not taken as a little girl or a girl who didn’t have good technical ideas."

Elizabeth - who welcomed son William in 2021 with husband Billy Evans and gave birth to daughter Invicta in February this year - was due to enter prison at the end of April 2023 but made a last-minute request to remain free pending an appeal which therefore delayed her start date indefinitely and in her first interview in seven years explained that she is just enjoying "being together" with her family before she has to go behind bars.

She said: "How would you spend your time if you didn’t know how much time you had left? It would be the kind of things we’re doing now because they’re perfect. Just being together."

Meanwhile, 'Mamma Mia!' star Amanda, 37, won an Emmy for her role as the disgraced entrepreneur after adopting Elizabeth's signature traits such as her deep voice and explained she was working "really, really hard" to bring the story to the screen.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We were given these big documents to look through, they were gold for me. I know them word for word, which I never thought I'd experienced in my entire life. I was working really hard because, obviously, it was important. As an actor, instead of it being like 'Oh look at that trainwreck!', it is like 'Why?', 'Why did this happen?'"