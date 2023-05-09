Academics have urged universities to teach students how to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools for their assessments.

While universities are trying to come to grips with the capabilities and implications of AI applications like ChatGPT, they are also looking to introduce guidance on how they are best used in an education environment.

Academics at the University of Bath have been looking into the way ChatGPT could transform students' studies.

James Fern told the BBC: "Our first question was, 'Could this be used by students to answer our assessment questions?'

"Multiple choice questions, for example, it will handle those very well.

"We definitely were not expecting it to do as well as it did... it was getting close to 100% correct."

The chatbot struggled with more complex questions requiring critical thinking.

He added: "On first glance, it looks very good - it looks very clearly written, it looks quite professional in its language."

However, some of the answers do not reach university standard, with a habit of repeating the exact phrasing of the question "in slightly different ways", as well as making up sources.

Fern explained: "They look perfect - they've got the right names of authors, they've got the right names of journals, the titles all sound very sensible - they just don't exist.

"If you're not aware of how large language models work, you would be very easily fooled into thinking that these are genuine references."

Now, new advice from the Quality Assurance Agency - in charge of reviewing standards at UK universities - has urged schools to help students learn how and when to use AI, with courses to be adapted if appropriate, from September.