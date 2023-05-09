Steve Wozniak says artificial intelligence could make it easier to be scammed.

The Apple co-founder is concerned about the widespread roll-out of AI through services like ChatGPT because of the way it can be manipulated by “the bad players”.

The 72-year-old tech entrepreneur told BBC News: "AI is so intelligent it's open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are."

Steve admitted that “we can’t stop technology” but ought to be mindful about the horrors it can lead to like leaving us more vulnerable to fraud and personal data theft.

Tim Cook, the current head of the tech giant last week told investors Apple were trying to be “deliberate and thoughtful” in deploying it.

He said: "We view AI as huge, and we'll continue weaving it in our products on a very thoughtful basis."

In March, Steve joined other tech figures like Twitter CEO Elon Musk to speak out against the ever-increasing mainstream visibility of artificial intelligence via companies like OpenAI in an open letter penned by the Future of Life Institute.

However, industry figures responded to the demand by highlighting this would cause an “asymmetrical pause” because not everyone would heed a pause in a new report by BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT last month.

CEO Rashik Parmar told Sky News: "We can't be certain every country and company with the power to develop AI would obey a pause, when the rewards for breaking an embargo are so rich."