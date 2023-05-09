Chloe Bailey feels 'so proud' of her sister Halle

2023/05/09 13:00 (BST)

Chloe Bailey feels "so freaking proud" of her sister Halle.

The 24-year-old singer shot to stardom alongside her sister as a musical duo, and she's now excited to see her sibling play Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'.

Chloe told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm so freaking proud of her! I have been seeing billboards and magazines of her everywhere and I am just so freaking proud."

Chloe also believes her sister is perfectly suited to playing the role of Ariel.

She said: "She didn't have to do much training for that. Like, she's always been that sweet [girl] ... So the stars aligned. I feel like all her life she's been preparing for this role."

Despite this, Chloe hasn't actually been able to see the movie because she's been busy touring.

She shared: "I've been trying to not cry every time I think about it. I'm the only one who hasn't seen it 'cause I've been on tour when they had the early screenings and I just I gotta get tissues with me."

Meanwhile, Chloe previously admitted that making music "saved" her.

The singer experienced separation anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic because she spent six months apart from her sister, who was in London working on 'The Little Mermaid'.

Chloe told Allure magazine: "Music saved me. I was at a low moment where I felt lost, like I didn't have any sense of who I was."

The singer also believes that her debut solo record reflects her journey to finding her confidence again.

Chloe - who released her solo album, 'In Pieces', earlier this year - explained: "In the beginning you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence.

"I didn't want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together."

