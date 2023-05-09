Lara Croft has been crowned the UK's most iconic female gaming hero of all time.

According to new research commissioned by Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience, 94 per cent of people would watch an action film with a woman cast in the lead role.

'Tomb Raider's archaeologist and adventurer was voted the top female hero with 63 per cent of those who voted in the poll choosing Lara, followed by Princess Peach (34 per cent) and Princess Zelda (31 per cent).

The character first appeared in the video game 'Tomb Raider' in 1996, which has gone on to spawn multiple movies and video game spin-offs.

What's more, 42 per cent voted to see more women in leading roles.

The research was conducted as Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience celebrates its first birthday, with the attraction offering up to 50 per cent off tickets until May 26.

To get involved in the action, visit https://www.tombraiderlive.co.uk/tickets/ and book a specially discounted ticket to the LIVE experience in Camden Stables Market.