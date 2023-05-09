Jana Kramer finally feels "respected" in her new relationship.

The 39-year-old star divorced NFL star Mike Caussin in 2021 after six years of marriage when it was alleged that he had been unfaithful to her with multiple women and now that she has found love again with Scottish footballer Allan Russell has been able to find her "self-worth".

She told Fox News Digital: "He's fantastic. I mean, he's a he's a really, really great guy. I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that, comes so much love. It's been really beautiful. I did a lot of work last year on top of everything I've done for years before, but really just loving myself and finding my self-worth."

The former 'One Tree Hill' actress - who has Jolie, seven and four-year-old Jace with her ex-husband - went on to add that she initially felt she would never found happiness again and now wants other women struggling to find love to know that they also "deserve better" and wishes she had listened to her friends who tried to encourage her at the time.

She added: "I just didn't believe it or think that I deserved it, so now that I know that I do – that's been the biggest shift," she said. "It makes me just want to go to all the girls and be like, 'You don't deserve what's happening to you right now. You deserve better!' All the times that my friends tried to, like, just shake me down. Now I want to do that to all those other girls – ‘You deserve better.’ I see the other side of it now, and it's like, night and day. It all comes down to what you believe, because I did not believe that for a long time."