Josh Heuston says modelling gave him “more confidence" to become an actor.

The 26-year-old star started his career as a model and is best known these days for playing Dusty Rein in Netflix’s drama ‘Heartbreak High but explained that acting presented more of a challenge and credits his modelling experience for giving him the confidence to appear in front of the camera.

He told Beauty Crew: “I think that the modelling experience gave me way more confidence in front of the camera. I understand a lens and how they frame things and I think that helped me a lot.”

The fashion star is no stranger when it comes to the runway after being scouted at the age of 18 Josh lived a jet set life, travelling the globe with elite brands like Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Louis Vuitton and more.

But Josh’s real passion lies in acting which ignited after featuring in a music video for Super Cruel’s song ‘Sicklaced’ in 2017.

Adding: “I have more experience modelling but acting is where my passion is”

“I started really wanting to act when I shot a music video, and a little bit of acting was involved – I was hooked,

“I did all the night acting classes in Sydney I could.”

Heuston’s acting debut came as Henry in ‘Dive Club’ before landing his breakout role as popular high school heartthrob ‘Dusty’, which Josh was intent on reframing from the stereotypical high school jock.

He said: “I wanted to make Dusty more relatable to audiences of today, showing his insecurities.

“It was little things like getting him to fidget a lot or playing with his rings to give the appearance that he’s unsure or a little uncertain at times.”