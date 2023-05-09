Kelly Brook has joined Big Narstie in a SlimFast campaign.

The 43-year-old model became an ambassador for the weight loss shakes company in 2019 after starting her weight management journey with the brand a year prior and has now joined rapper Big Narstie on his fitness journey is rapper Big Narstie, who decided to change his lifestyle after he suddenly collapsed whilst taking part in ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ in 2019.

Big Narstie, 37, told Mirror: "Eight years ago I collapsed after Celebrity Bake Off and that's when I began on my fitness journey and got into mixed martial arts.

"I come from a poor background, healthy food should not be expensive and I only noticed [how expensive it was] when I started to live that way. SlimFast is not a pocket breaker and a big thing about changing your lifestyle is being able to afford it."

Together, the pair intend to highlight the power of positive thinking and the nutritional benefits of SlimFast in the ‘Oomph for your Boomph’ campaign – which pushes you to be your best self.

The 20-30 second campaign, shot by top grime music video producer Mathew Walker, launches on May 14 and will feature his latest single ‘Work Hard Play Hard’.

Kelly was ecstatic to be joined by the rapper on the new campaign.

She said: "When they said that they found a new ambassador, I racking my brain, I was like, 'Well, who can it be?'

"When you've been on this weight loss journey, or you've been using a product for so long, it can become like you're doing the same thing all the time and so it's just about injecting that new bit of energy.

"I just think it's so brilliant that you got involved because it just makes it more inclusive, it broadens it out.

"I've always said my husband loves SlimFast he's always drinking SlimFast shakes because of the protein in it, so it's great that men realise that they can have it as well and they can be a part of it."