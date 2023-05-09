Niall Horan will never get used to the "attention" that fame brings.

The 29-year-old pop star shot to fame as a teenager alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik as part of the billion-dollar boyband created on 'The X Factor UK' in 2010 and has now explained that upon real analysis, the concept of worldwide fame is "crazy" and is still shocked to see "thousands" of fans camping out to see him.

During an appearance on 'Entertainment Tonight' in Toronto, Canada, he said: "If you get used to the attention that comes with this job, there's something wrong with you. But it's crazy, isn't it? When you take a deep dive into it. It is nuts that on a cold, wet afternoon in Toronto they are all out there in their thousands. I heard they were all out there camping, I wouldn't recommend it next time. But thank you!"

The 'Heaven' signer - who has released two hit albums since One Direction went on hiatus in 2015 and is gearing up to release 'The Show' on June 9 - went on to add that he is asked "every day" about the idea of a reunion with the 'What Makes You Beautiful' hitmakers, especially after bandmate Harry recently told fans to "never say never" but admitted that the answer has always been that such a conversation is yet to take place.

He said: "I'm not surprised about it but I do get asked about [a reunion] every day. Every day. I don't know anything about it, there hasn't been a conversation but I'm sure if there is one then you'll know about it. That's the same every time. I agree with Harry, though. Same thing as he said."