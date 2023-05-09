Meghan Trainor wants to be like Kris Jenner.

The 29-year-old pop star has two-year-old Riley with 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara and is currently expecting her second child with him, and after working with Kris - who is mother to reality superstars Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian as well as businesswoman Kylie Jenner and supermodel Kendall Jenner - on the set of her music video 'Mother', revealed that she was in awe of the 67-yea-old matriarch and wants to have a "bunch of babies" just like her.

She told Bustle: "It was the best day of my life [shooting 'Mother']. She kept looking at the cameras and going, ‘Just with my best friend.’ It was better than any day at the Grammys. And on top of it, she was so nice, so on time, so talented, and easygoing. I just kept telling her, ‘I wanna be you. I want a bunch of babies and to live with them forever.’ She said, ‘It’s the best. It literally will make you happy forever.’”

Meanwhile, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker went on to add that she appreciates "me time" nowadays in a way that she did not when she did not have the "responsibility" of being a mother and is still able to enjoy quality time with her husband on a nightly basis.

She said: "It’s actually great. When I didn’t have responsibility like that, I would sleep until noon and it was more chaotic. But now, [my son is] on such a routine that our life is scheduled out. At seven thirty, it’s a wrap and he’s asleep, and we run to shower, get in bed, and have date night every single night. We get to watch our favorite show, which is 'Beef' right now."