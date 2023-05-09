Iconic Brazilian singer Rita Lee has died aged 75.

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock’, the performer passed away at her home in Sao Paul on Monday (08.05.23) evening, according to a statement posted to her Instagram account, which added she was surrounded by her family and other loves ones in her dying moments.

It said: “In this moment of deep sadness, the family appreciates everyone’s affection and love.”

Rita’s son, Joao, said on Instagram his mum had become “a star in the sky”, adding: “What an intense and spectacular life you had. Admired and loved by so many people. So ahead of its time.

“The admiration I have for you is infinite. Was always. What an honor and privilege to be your son.

“What an honor and privilege to have been educated by you. Receive your values. I’ve never met a person like you. Your strength, your courage, your sense of justice, your genius, your sensitivity, your good humor and so many wonderful things.

“If I bring just a little bit of the joy and fun that you bring to the world, I'm already happy and fulfilled.

“You rock. You are, yes, the queen of all this s***. The world has lost one of the most unique and amazing people to ever live.

“I lost my mother. But you are eternal. Your legacy, your history and your art will live on forever. This is my lifelong mission. As long as I am alive and full of grace, you will continue to make a lot of people happy.”

Rita, who is also survived by her two other children and her musician husband, Roberto do Carvalho, with whom she shared a 44-year musical partnership, started her career in the 1960s with the band Os Mutantes.

Her flamboyant costumes helped earn her the moniker ‘Queen of Rock’ and the group’s ‘Forbidden Fruit’ album sold 200,000 copies and included the hits ‘Now Only Missing You’ and ‘Ovelha Negra’.

The multi-instrumentalist started to tour globally after the hits and in later life she became a vegan and animal rights campaigner.