Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin sleep in the same bed as their seven-year-old daughter Chanel.

The ‘O. G. Original Gangster’ rapper, 65, who also has daughter LeTesha, 47, and son Tracy, 31, with his exes Adrienne Marrow and Darlene Ortiz respectively, said the sleeping arrangement is the result of him being connected to his young girl more than his two other kids.

He told the ‘That Moment with Daymond John’ podcast about how he and his wife sleep with Chanel: “I am so much more connected to her than my other kids.

The rapper, who married Coco, 44, in January 2022, confessed he was “distracted” by his career while raising his eldest children, saying: “I’m comfortable (now.) I’m in a cruise pattern.

“I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us.”

Ice-T – real name Tracey Lauren Marrow – was 58 when Coco had Chanel, and the couple have repeatedly hit back at trolls who have criticised them for their parenting choices.

In 2019, Ice-T defended a photo of model Coco sleeping topless next to Chanel and their dog Alexus.

He reminded one critic “women have nipples”, and tweeted: “May I ask what’s your problem? … Everybody have a Great Day. Make your haters sick.”

Two years ago, Coco admitted she was still breastfeeding a then-five year old Chanel.

She said: “Chanel still likes my boob. She’s five years old. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you’re not getting the nutrition after two years old. Why do it?’

“And I’m like, ‘My child’s eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?’”

Coco also said on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ last year the trolling was like being held “underneath a microscope”, adding: “You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I’m a good mother.”