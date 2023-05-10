Sia has secretly married her boyfriend Dan Bernard.

The singer, 47, and her partner reportedly got hitched in a candlelit ceremony in Portofino, Italy, with only four guests to witness the nuptials, held under a gazebo decorated with flowers.

It was captured in photos printed by The Sun and comes after Sia had kept her relationship with Dan quiet aside from sharing one picture of him on Instagram in October.

The images showed her walking down the aisle at Villa Olivetta, a luxury residence owned by designers Dolce and Gabbana – and the

same house where Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and rocker Travis Barker, 47, exchanged their vows in May 2022.

Sia’s turbulent love life has included her marriage to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, 42, from 2014 to 2016.

She was also left devastated in 1997 when her boyfriend Dan Pontifex was killed in a car crash weeks after she moved to London to be with him.

The singer – born Sia Kate Isobelle Furler – told the Sunday Times newspaper in 2007 about her grief, saying: “I was pretty f***** up after Dan died. I couldn’t really feel anything.

“We were all devastated, so we got s***-faced on drugs and Special Brew. “Unfortunately, that bender lasted six years for me.”

Sia also dated female singer J D Samson, 44, from 2008 to 2011, and is now a grandmother, after she adopted two teenagers in 2019 – one of whom welcomed twins the following year.

She has admitted to being bisexual, telling the gay and lesbian site SameSame:

“I’ve always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don’t care what gender you are, it’s about people. I have always been, well, flexible is the word I would use.”