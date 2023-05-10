Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard.

The security expert was spotted walking behind the 41-year-old former actress - who relocated to the US with husband Prince Harry three years ago - and two of her pals during a recent hike near her home in Montecito, California, and as well as his "elite" skills, it is possible the duchess liked the "clout" having such a sought-after minder gives her.

Steve Stanulis, another of Kim's former bodyguards, told The Sun newspaper: "These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds.

"Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after. Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good."

The bodyguard worked for Kim, 42, before and after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

Steve explained that Meghan and Kim are both "equally as vulnerable".

He said: "Kim’s security will be paramount. It’s no different for [Prince] Harry and Meghan - they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable."

Harry previously admitted to being "stunned" after the royal family allowed his security to be taken away.

The 38-year-old prince - who attended King Charles' coronation in London over the weekend - and his wife had their taxpayer-funded protection removed when they relocated to North America in early 2020.

Harry - who has Archie, four, and Lilibet, 23 months, with the duchess - told 'Good Morning America': "I was stunned that my family would allow security to be taken away, especially at the most vulnerable point for us."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the prince previously suggested that the threats to Harry and his family remain very real, observing that they've been subjected to "well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats" in recent years.

The spokesperson said in a statement: "Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life.

"He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats."