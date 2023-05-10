Kelly Clarkson is ready for a "fresh start" in New York.

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer is moving to the East Coast from Los Angeles with her children River, eight, and seven-year-old Remington - who she has with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - as her self-titled talk show has found a new home at the Rockefeller Center, and the 41-year-old star is "really excited" about making such a big change to her life.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “This move won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon’s coparenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody.

“Kelly is really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start."

NBCUniversal confirmed to 'Today' that 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is moving ahead of its fifth season.

A representative said in a statement: "'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will film in the iconic studio 6A, former home for late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien.

"The investment includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space."

The decision to make the move was sparked by the recent expansion of New York's Film Tax Credit.

The statement continued: "As part of the program's expansion, New York now provides an incentive to eligible television series that relocate to New York and reduces the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming."

It was recently claimed Kelly and Brandon have a "great co-parenting relationship", though they don't always get along with one another.

A source told Us Weekly: "She has a great co-parenting relationship with Brendan, but things haven’t always been easy in terms of their personal relationship.

"However, they’ve come a long way and are handling things with their kids really well."

The former couple split in 2020 and they finalised their divorce two years later.

The pop star agreed to pay Brandon, 46, a one-time sum of $1.3 million, as well as $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 2024.

What's more, Kelly was awarded primary custody of their kids, with their father granted monthly visitations.