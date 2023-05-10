Melissa Barrera will lead the cast of 'The One'.

The 32-year-old star has boarded the movie described as an "erotic nightmare" set within the confines of a reality dating show from writer-director duo Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley.

Nicolas Hoult and Lana Condor have also been cast in the film that is being produced by Riley Keough – the actress granddaughter of music legend Elvis Presley.

Hoult also serves as a producer alongside Whitaker Lader for their Dead Duck Films company.

'The One' tells the story of Taylor (Barrera), who makes a last-ditch effort to find romance by becoming a contestant on a reality dating show.

Down to just herself and two other women competing to win Mason's (Hoult) heart, Taylor begins to feel that the game becomes terrifyingly real.

Amid the beachfront setting and constant flow of champagne, pursuit turns into obsession and rivalry becomes treachery.

Armento and Bradley said: "We've been dreaming up this project for years, and are thrilled to now bring it to life with our actual dream team.

"Nick, Melissa, Riley, and Lana are some of the most exciting talents around, and their passion for this film – shared by our incredible producing – has us even more eager to make this nightmare a reality."

Hoult and Lader added: "We were immediately drawn to this project that we think will be equally appealing to the reality TV junkies and those who think it is a scourge on humanity.

"Jaki and Kevin's script and vision promise a wild and deliciously dark film that will make audiences cringe, laugh, and question their own complicity."