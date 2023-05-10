Pedro Pascal is to star in 'Weapons'.

The 48-year-old actor has joined the cast of the movie that is being directed by Zach Cregger – the actor turned filmmaker behind the surprise horror hit 'Barbarian'.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but the new film is described as a multistory horror epic in the vein of 'Magnolia', the 1999 Paul Thomas Anderson movie that featured Tom Cruise, Melinda Dillon and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Character information for Pascal has not been disclosed but film chiefs are aiming for an autumn shoot.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Pedro was in final negotiations to appear in the 'Gladiator' sequel.

The 'Last of Us' star is expected to star alongside the likes of Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington in the long-awaited follow-up to Sir Ridley Scott's historical epic.

Sources told Deadline that the actor is final talks about joining the cast but it is not known who he will be playing in the movie.

Russell Crowe has ruled out returning as main 'Gladiator' character Maximus Decimus Meridius in the new project - which is due to be released in 2024 - and explained that it won't be a "direct sequel" to the Oscar-winning original.

Speaking on the 'Fitzy and Wippa Podcast', Crowe said: "Yeah we've had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he's shaping the story.

"But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the 'My name is' speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he's now the Emperor.

"I don't know what else happens at that point, so that's the idea. So it's not a remake. And it's not a direct sequel. It's not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something."