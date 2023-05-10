Josephine Skriver is pregnant.

The 30-year-old model has announced via social media that she's expecting her first child with her husband Alexander DeLeon.

Alongside a series of photos of her growing baby bump and her ultrasound scan, Josephine wrote on Instagram: "2+1 [heart emoji] (sic)"

Alexander, 34 - who married Josephine in 2022 - has re-shared his wife's pregnancy announcement on his own Instagram Story.

The singer, who is also known as Bohnes, captioned the post: "So excited!!! (sic)"

The loved-up couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, after they tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April 2022.

Prior to their wedding, Josephine gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations, posting two photos of herself lying on a bed in a face mask.

The model subsequently posted a photo of her white outfits for the weekend.

She captioned the snap: "All white everything cause it's wedding weekend @bohnes can't wait to be your wife finally. (sic)"

Josephine and Alexander got engaged in November 2018, when he proposed during a romantic trip to Finland.

Josephine - who began dating the music star in 2013 - previously opened up about their engagement.

She shared: "It was a cold November night. He had a bonfire built for me on top of the middle of a frozen lake deep in Scandinavia completed with the full moon shining on our backs and hot cocoa to keep us warm!?!? Like.. is he crazy?!??? (sic)"

The model also revealed that she didn't hesitate to accept his proposal.

Josephine - who has worked for a host of big-name brands during her career, including Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, DKNY and Christian Dior - said: "When he got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever. I have never been more sure about anything in my life."