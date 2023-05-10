Kelly Brook's sex life is better than ever.

The 43-year-old star - who married Jeremy Parisi in 2022 - admits that she's never felt so confident in the bedroom, after overhauling her lifestyle.

The brunette beauty told The Sun newspaper: "Sex is better with age and, yes, also when you are feeling healthier as you are feeling more confident in your body.

"If I am training and I am eating well I definitely feel sexier.

"If you feel good then that definitely spills over to other areas in your life, for sure."

Kelly is loving married life and claims to be "100 percent happier" than she previously was.

The actress - who now co-hosts Heart Radio's daily drive-time show - shared: "My life now has never been better. I am married. I have got my dog. I have a job I love. Honestly, it’s never been better.

"Yes, I am older and not as thin as I used to be but my life is 100 percent better and I am definitely 100 percent happier.

"I don’t think being thin makes you happy. Being healthy does."

Kelly and Jeremy met via social media eight years ago, and she feels lucky to have found her ideal man.

Kelly - who previously dated the likes of Billy Zane and Thom Evans - said: "I guess everything did come together for me.

"For a long time I didn’t know if it was going to work out or if I would have everything but it has all come together.

"But I am older now so I make smarter decisions. It all comes with age and experience.

"I had a lot of fun in my twenties and thirties. I wouldn’t change that for anything.

"It has definitely made me a great wife, I would like to think. I am not selfish any more."