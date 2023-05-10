Kellie Pickler's husband's death has been confirmed as a suicide.

Police were called to the country singer's home in Nashville on 18 February and found Kyle Jacobs dead after apparently taking his own life, and an autopsy report has confirmed the cops' findings.

According to Taste of Country, toxicology results showed the 49-year-old songwriter had no drugs in his system at the time of his death, but did have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

Pseudoseizures are described as "attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are caused by psychological factors."

Kellie had called police after she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to a room in her house and had been unable to locate Kyle.

The Nashville police department later confirmed in a statement they had found Kyle "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

They added: "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

Just a day before his death, Kyle - who notably wrote 'More Than A Memory' for Garth Brooks and 'Still' for Tim McGraw - celebrated the success of Lee Brice's 'Hey World' being certified platinum.

He wrote on Instagram: "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! (sic)"

During his career, Kyle worked with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Josh Kelley, Randy Travis and Scott McCreery and won a CMA Award, an ACM Award and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

He and Kellie married in a surprise ceremony on 1 January 2011, six months after getting engaged on a beach in Florida after two years together.

Kellie - who shot to fame on 'American Idol' - previously said of the proposal: "It was the most spiritual moment. We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"