A British man has admitted to a Twitter hack that impacted President Joe Biden.

Joseph James O’Connor - who is widely known as Plugwalk Joe - was extradited to the United States from Spain last month and has now plead guilty to activity that led to 130 accounts being compromised in a huge Bitcoin scam.

Those affected includes both the current Head of State and his ex boss, President Barack Obama.

The 23-year-old hacker - who hails from Liverpool - has the potential to face a 70 year sentence in a high security facility.

Joe was charged alongside three other individuals in the case such as Us national Graham Ivan Clark, who plead guilty back in 2021. Nima Fazeli and Mason Shepard - who are from Orlando and Bognor Regis respectively - were also slapped with federal charges.

The United States Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr called Joe’s conduct “flagrant and malicious” and added that he had "harassed, threatened and extorted his victims, causing substantial emotional harm".

He continued: "Like many criminal actors, O'Connor tried to stay anonymous by using a computer to hide behind stealth accounts and aliases from outside the United States.

"But this plea shows that our investigators and prosecutors will identify, locate, and bring to justice such criminals to ensure they face the consequences for their crimes."

Roughly 350 million Twitter users reported seeing concerning tweets from some of the microblogging site’s most high-profile users advocating for what turned out to be a massive crypto scam back in 2020. Thousands of people are supposed to have fallen for the hoax.

At the time, huge artists like Kanye West had messages posted to their accounts that read things like: “I am giving back to my community due to Covid-19.

“All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000. I will send back $2,000.

“Only doing this for the next 30 minutes. Enjoy!”