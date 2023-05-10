Apple is bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad.

The video and music editing apps will soon be available for the tech giant's tablets with the launch coming on May 23, with both platforms available for $4.99 per month or $49 per year.

The company has promised "all-new touch interfaces" for the apps, as well as other new features to fit the iPad.

In a press release, Apple explained: "Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a powerful set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device.

"Logic Pro for iPad puts the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator — no matter where they are — with a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing."

Final Cut Pro will feature a new jog wheel to enhance the editing process as users navigate the magnetic timeline, move clips and make edits using multi-touch gestures.

When it comes to Logic Pro, the iPad version will come with similar touch-friendly features to play software instruments and more.

There is also a new sound browser with "dynamic filtering" to help users access different kinds of sounds.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said the apps will give creators the opportunity to do things "in new ways" as well as on the move.

He commented: "We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more place.

“With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”