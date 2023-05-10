Google Photos is getting optimised for tablets, according to a leak.

Nail Sadykov, a blogger in the know, shared images of what the next level of the photo-sharing cloud-based app will look like and has gotten chins wagging about one of the latest offerings from the Alphabet-owned brand.

He wrote on the unaffiliated Google News Telegram channel: “Google Photos Edit tool will be optimised for tablets in landscape mode.

“Until now, it has looked like a stretched mobile version, but Google will soon change that. The main editing tools will now be on the right, while the photo being edited will be displayed on the left. But some adjustment elements will still appear below the photo. Portrait mode remained unchanged.

“This layout was possible to enable in the latest version of the Google Photos app, and at the moment, it is hidden from users.”

Currently, the tablet version of the app is just the mobile version which is designed for smaller devices like smartphones therefore the space is not best used.

There is no confirmation for when the update will drop despite Nail claiming that the amendments are available “latest version of the Google Photos app” and are “hidden from users”.