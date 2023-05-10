'Street Fighter 6' is getting an open beta next week.

Players will be able to take part between May 19 and 21, with eight characters playable.

A tweet from Capcom read: "You've all been asking!

"Play the Open Beta for #StreetFighter6 from May 19-21. Experience the content from Closed Beta Test #2, including 8 characters and various ways to play online!"

However, they noted in their announcement: "The release version will be further adjusted and will feature updated character balance, etc.

We ask for your understanding."

News of the beta comes after a free demo launched for PS5 and PS4 last month.

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase, which was hosted by rap legend Lil Wayne, not only brought details on World Tour, customised avatar battles, accessibility features, and the Year 1 roadmap, but a demo for PlayStation and later Xbox.

Capcom said of the demo: "You can learn basic battle mechanics from the Tutorial and practice Luke and Ryu's moves and fighting style in the Character Guide. Dip a toe into the first few moments of World Tour where you can experiment with the deep avatar creation feature. Custom avatars can be transferred over to the full game of the same platform once it releases!"

World Tour is a single-player story mode.

Players will "meet iconic Masters and experience the world of Street Fighter with your own custom avatar as you hit the streets of Metro City, Nayshall, and other locations around the world."

The game is released on June 2, 2023, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.