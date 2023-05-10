Miss World Canada Emma Morrison says beauty is more than skin deep.

The 22-year-old model made history when she was crowned Miss World Canada in 2022, making her the first indigenous woman to hold the title.

Whilst most see beauty pageants as degrading for promoting the objectification of women and a tool of patriarchy, Emma aims to change the narrative by using her title as a source of empowerment.

She told Yahoo! Canada Style: "Beauty starts within you. Beauty begins the moment that you fully embrace who you are, and you're not afraid to shine that towards others.

"Physical looks fade over time, but it's your inner essence that captivates somebody else. They'll remember you for the words you said and the impact that you've made in their life, whether it's big or small."

Emma wants to use her platform to speak up for other indigenous people.

She said: "A victory for one is a victory for all, and that's really what I took away from [Miss World Canada]. This amplifies my voice of advocacy for Indigenous peoples.”

The beauty queen, who’s struggled with anxiety and feelings of self-doubt, reiterated the importance of believing in yourself to build confidence and achieve success.

She said: "Step outside your comfort zone. You will open doors for yourself, expand your horizons and allow more opportunities to come your way.

"So try to be more courageous even when you are anxious, an just to say yes to opportunities."