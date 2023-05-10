Kelly Brook says she didn’t recognise herself when she piled on the pounds.

The 43-year-old model - who tied the knot with Italian stallion Jeremy Parisi in July last year - admits she had become too comfortable in her relationship and put on weight from eating like an Italian.

She told Metro.co.uk: “I was living out in the countryside, I’d got with this Italian guy and we never skipped a meal [laughs].

“We were eating a lot, I was comfortable and wasn’t on shoots or red carpets. The weight just crept on and I didn’t recognise myself anymore so it was really important for me to get back to my best and feel good, and I wanted to feel good in my clothes.

“I couldn’t put my jeans on and I’d say to my cleaner, Have you put my jeans in the tumble dryer because they’ve shrunk?’ She’d just look at me and be like, ‘No you just don’t fit into them anymore because you’re fat.' I’d be like, ‘Oh God!'"

Kelly - who’s been an ambassador for weight loss brand SlimFast since 2019 after signing up for weight loss management a year prior – has insisted she’s not focusing on size but wants to be healthier on the inside.

She said: “I thought I’ve got to rein this in now, it’s not going well. So I just started with a SlimFast plan, lost two stone, and then just wanted to keep the weight off because my biggest fear is yo-yo’ing and going up and down.

“It just fits into my lifestyle now, is always there for me and keeps me on track and I’m able to keep the weight off.”

The ‘Piranha 3DD’ star has just teamed up with rapper Big Narstie for the new Oomph for your Boomph SlimFast campaign.

The curvaceous beauty was thrilled to work with the 37-year-old MC.

She said: "When they said that they found a new ambassador, I racking my brain, I was like, 'Well, who can it be?'

"When you've been on this weight loss journey, or you've been using a product for so long, it can become like you're doing the same thing all the time and so it's just about injecting that new bit of energy.

"I just think it's so brilliant that you got involved because it just makes it more inclusive, it broadens it out."

And she also revealed that her 37-year-old model spouse likes to drink her SlimFast shakes.

She added: "I've always said my husband loves SlimFast he's always drinking SlimFast shakes because of the protein in it, so it's great that men realise that they can have it as well and they can be a part of it."