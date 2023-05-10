Diane Von Furstenberg doesn't listen to herself when she doesn't like what she sees in the mirror.

The 76-year-old fashion designer is known to post selfies in her swimwear on Instagram and she has explained where she gets her confidence from.

Speaking to Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her 'Wiser Than Me' podcast, she said: "I have a tendency to think that, at least in my case, when I look at myself in the mirror, I find my strength there. So somehow, when I look at myself in the mirror, I like it and then sometimes I see a picture of me and I say, 'Oh my God, that's not how I feel like.'"

The style icon will never let anyone make her feel like a "victim" and she gets her strong character from her late mother, who was freed from Auschwitz weighing a worrying 49 pounds (3 stone 5 ounces) - not long before her miracle birth in December 1946.

She recalled: "[Just] 18 months before I was born, my mother was liberated from Auschwitz. She weighed 49 pounds … My mere birth was a triumph over misery, and therefore, just the fact that I was born was a triumph."

On the important lesson her hero mom taught her, the Queen Of The Wrap Dress added: "She never wanted me to be a victim. Never be a victim, no matter what happens. And that's how you build your character. Because the only thing that you have complete control of — the only thing — is your character."

Diane previously admitted she loves to tell people her age.

The designer - who founded her eponymous brand in 1972 - believes getting older is an "achievement", and she will share how old she is because she enjoys hearing their reactions.

Speaking about ageing at the Fast Forward Women's Innovation Summit in 2017, the creative mastermind said: "Because it's an achievement.

"I turned 70 this year, and I tell everybody because, first of all, I like the sound of it. I like them to say, 'Oh really?' Although they don't mean it."

Diane encourages women to not be "afraid" of getting grey and wrinkly.

She said: "Don't be afraid of the years.

"Make sure you and yourself are your best friend forever, and that requires a lot of practice."