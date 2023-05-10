Lily Collins' wedding ring was stolen while she enjoyed a spa day.

The 'Emily in Paris' actress - who married Charlie McDowell in September 2021 - was at a West Hollywood hotel over the weekend and secured her belongings, including some electronic devices, her engagement ring and her wedding band, before enjoying a relaxation session, but her tranquility came to an abrupt end when she came out to find all her stuff had gone.

Sources told TMZ there was no sign of forced entry where the 34-year-old star had stored her things, and Los Angeles police are looking at the building's security camera footage to find leads.

The theft has been classified as "over $10,000".

No arrests have yet been made.

Lily recently admitted she would "love" to start a family with Charlie, though she knows it will be a "juggle" to balance all her commitments.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine when asked if she had plans for children with Charlie: “Of course, I’d love to have a family. So there’s the personal, the work, there’s the blending of the two... it’s always a juggle, but I want it to be – I want to be able to do all the things I enjoy.

“The key thing is finding out what makes sense for us.”

Lily added she had already blended her personal and home life by working with Charlie when he was her fiancé on the set of the 2021 film ‘Windfall’, which he directed, produced and co-wrote.

The actress – who plays the wife of a rich company boss in the film, which sees the couple find a burglar at their holiday home – said: “It was quite seamless because Charlie treated all the cast the same way – he’s very much an actor's director.

“There were times I forgot he was my fiancé, because we had such a creative rapport.”