Ice-T's life has been transformed by his seven-year-old daughter.

The 65-year-old rap star - who also has Tracy, 31, with Darlene Ortiz, and Letesha, 47, with Adrienne Marrow - admits that his youngest child has changed his entire outlook on life.

The music star - who has Chanel, seven, with his wife Coco Austin - said on 'That Moment With Daymond John': "[She] made me wanna live forever.

"It made me create new goals, ‘cause you got bread, you can start slowing down. But nah, not that new baby, that new baby - and it’s the best gift I could ever get."

Ice-T - whose real name is Tracy Marrow - admits that his approach towards parenthood has evolved over time.

He said: "I think the difference with Chanel and my other kids is I’m very conscious of this baby."

In March, the rap star admitted that his life was "reset" by the arrival of his daughter.

The 'Cold Wind Madness' hitmaker - who has been married to Coco since 2002 - told E! News: "Muhammad Ali said it, he said when a man has a child in the second half of his life, it resets his life.

"When Chanel was born, all of a sudden I got more healthy, I'm in shape. Because you can start to slow down - I can't start to slow down."

Ice-T relishes the challenge of parenthood and he described Chanel as his "new motivation".

He explained: "I've got grown kids. Now I've got a new daughter and I'm so focused with her. It's just amazing. It's a great thing. And you've gotta have a reason for living, you've gotta have motivation. Chanel is my new motivation."