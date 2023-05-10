E. Jean Carroll feels "overwhelmed with joy and happiness" after a jury found Donald Trump guilty of sexual abuse.

The former US President has been found legally responsible for a sexual assault in a New York department store in the 1990s, and Carroll has admitted to being delighted by the verdict.

Speaking to the 'Today' show, she shared: "I'm overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country.

"He was found liable of a very serious charge. Sexual abuse under New York law is very serious and the jury found that that's what he did."

Trump, 76, was found liable for defamation after calling the writer's accusations "a hoax and a lie". The billionaire businessman has been ordered to pay her $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation.

However, Trump was found not liable for raping Carroll in a dressing room.

She explained: "I didn't even hear the money. This is not about the money. This is about getting my name back."

Asked what she would say to Trump in a face-to-face meeting with him, Carroll replied: "I said it to [his lawyer] Joe Tacopina. He came over to congratulate me, put out his hand and I said, 'He did it. You know he did.' And we shook hands and I walked past by. So I got my chance to say it."

The verdict in the civil case does not determine guilt as a legal matter and it won't lead to criminal charges.

Trump has always denied Carroll's allegations. The outspoken businessman - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - has already confirmed that he plans to appeal against the verdict.