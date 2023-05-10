Lionel Richie thinks his sex life has helped him to remain healthy.

The 73-year-old singer - who is in a long-term relationship with Lisa Parigi - believes that having a good diet and a healthy sex life has helped him to stay fit.

Asked how he takes care of himself, Lionel told DailyMail.com: "Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat. I know it's real boring.

"[Sex] will work also and it's good for your heart."

Lionel actually has no interest in having surgery in order to maintain his age-defying looks.

He explained: "[Plastic surgery] locks you in for that year [while you recover] - and after that you can't go naturally, you're staying right there ... You try and go back to reset, and you can't."

Meanwhile, Lionel previously described his music as "non-political, simple and universal".

The award-winning star told the Observer newspaper: "I write about love. It's non-political, simple and universal. 'I love you' are the corniest three words you'll ever use, but the whole world is looking for it and you can't wait for someone to say it to you."

Despite this, Lionel acknowledged that the music business is "lethal".

The singer also explained that fame often brings personal issues "to the surface".

Lionel - who first rose to fame as part of the Commodores in the 1970s - reflected: "This business is lethal. It gives you everything you want and everything you don't want.

"Fame, money and power do not change you - they only magnify you. If you have a problem - an addiction, a neurosis, any flaws - then that will be brought to the surface for all to see."