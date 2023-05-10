Priyanka Chopra felt "uncomfortable" with her appearance as a teenager.

The 40-year-old actress - who was born in India but went to high school in the US - has admitted to struggling with her appearance during her school years.

Priyanka - who won the Miss World pageant in 2000 - told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "When you're younger, at least for me, at a time in my life when I was developing ... I'm from a country where there's a massive equity on light skin, everybody wants to be lighter-skinned. In the US, people are on tanning machines and tanning salons.

"For the longest time, when I was young, I didn't think my skin was pretty and that I was dark-skinned - and I'm not even that dark-skinned. But that's the normal that I grew up with."

Priyanka lacked confidence in herself during her school years.

However, the Hollywood star - who is married to musician Nick Jonas - managed to find a sense of freedom and "expression" through fashion and make-up.

She explained: "In high school, I had scars, I was a tomboy, I was uncomfortable with how my legs looked. It wasn't all smooth, my hair was frizzy. I was just ... not confident, you know?

"You grappled with that stuff but I kind of found expression in fashion and how I dressed and make-up. Fun, friends, the mall, boys - all those things distracted me."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently revealed that she had "beef with people" in Bollywood.

The actress achieved huge success in India before she made the switch to America, and Priyanka explained why she decided to leave the Indian film industry.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard' podcast, Priyanka explained: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry.

"I had people not casting me for reasons … I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break.'"