Garth Brooks feels "nervous" about working with Dolly Parton at the Country Music Awards.

The 61-year-old singer is set to co-host the upcoming awards show with Dolly, 77, and Garth has confessed to feeling slightly anxious, even though she's "so approachable".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm nervous to stand next to her. She's so approachable but yet she seems untouchable, right? Because, I mean, she's just a goddess, c'mon."

Garth suggested that Dolly remains remarkably grounded.

He said: "She's a regular person. So, I love that. She makes it fun. [There's] no drama."

Garth and Dolly have met numerous times during their careers. However, they've never had the opportunity to work together until now.

He shared: "This is the first time we're going to work together. Our ships have passed in the night."

Meanwhile, Dolly recently admitted that she's "always had a crush" on Sir Mick Jagger.

The chart-topping star is a long-time fan of the Rolling Stones frontman, and she's disappointed that he doesn't appear on her new album.

Dolly - whose new record is called 'Rockstar' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There was a lot of people I wanted, and a lot of people that would have been happy to do [it] and actually wanted to do it, but we never could either find the right song or we never could get our schedules together before our deadline was over.

"But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I'll still be running after him all all through the years. Maybe if I ever do another one, or maybe I can sing on one of his records."

Despite this, Dolly worked with a host of A-list stars on her new album, including Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Pink.

And the country music icon revealed that she feels very proud of the record.

She said: "I was really pleased. Like everything I do, I ask God to bless it and to guide me in it and to let it be a blessing for everybody that's involved in it.

"I've made some really good friends. It's just really had a good, positive effect on everybody."