Kelly Lang shed “many tears” putting together a video about duetting with her late hero Dame Olivia Newton-John.

The singer, 56, who has recorded several albums of her own and written songs for George Jones, Ricky Skaggs, Crystal Gayle, her husband T G Sheppard and others, is one of a string of collaborators on Olivia’s ‘Just the Two of Us: Duets Collection Volume 1’ record, released on 5 May.

Kelly said about working on the project, which also features duets with Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Barry Gibb, John Travolta and Paul Anka among others: “I’ll never forget the thrill of being in the studio and singing a duet with my musical hero, Dame Olivia Newton-John.

“The fact that we became friends through Sir Barry Gibb, the writer of ‘How Can you Mend a Broken Heart’, the song we recorded, was even more special.

“I must say though, that since her passing, the words to this song are even more meaningful. “

Kelly has created a behind-the-scenes video to coincide with the release of Olivia’s final duets album, recorded before she died on 8 August 2022 aged 73 at her home in the Santa Ynez Valley of California, after a long battle with cancer.

“While putting together the footage for this video, I have to admit that many tears were shed.

“It is very bittersweet now to watch it knowing that we will never sing together again.”

Kelly and Olivia knew each other for years as friends, and the singer’s ‘I’m not Going Anywhere’ autobiography includes a foreword written by the late ‘Grease’ star, and details how she beat breast cancer, which strengthened her bond with her old friend.