Rihanna’s son’s name finally revealed after nearly a year of secrecy – inspired by Wu-Tang Clan!

2023/05/11 01:00 (BST)

Rihanna has given her baby son a name apparently inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan and the youngster’s dad.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, has kept her boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year after she had him with A$AP Rocky, 34, on 13 May last year, but a birth certificate obtained by DailyMail.com shows he is called RZA Athelston Mayers.

It seems to be a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The baby’s name also includes A$AP’s middle name of Athelston.

Fans had recently speculated that the little boy might have been named Noah.

The “certificate of live birth” also indicates RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Among Rihanna’s recent hints about her son's secret name was on 5 April, when she was seen carrying the smiling boy while wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top as she was seen leaving a meal at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Rihanna has also worn tops emblazoned with RZA’s name.

Her partner is also a huge fan of the group and he has collaborated with Raekwon, 53, from the band on the 2015 song ‘Fly International Luxurious Art’.

A$AP Mob, the collective that Rocky belongs to, also earned comparisons to the legendarily hip hop group early in its existence.

