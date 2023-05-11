Stormzy is reportedly back with his ex Maya Jama.

The rapper, 29, dated the ‘Love Island’ host, 28, from 2015 to 2019, and after rumours the TV host was dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a source has now said the former couple are together again.

An insider told The Sun: “The Leo thing got a bit out of hand.

“They partied a couple of times in London and New York but it never developed into anything more serious.

“The truth is she’s actually back in regular contact with Stormzy and has been heading to his house to meet up away from the spotlight.

“She visited him a couple of times before her recent holiday to Thailand and it sounds as though they’ve really clicked again.

“The connection never went away. They’re both keen to tiptoe around it a bit rather than throw themselves into anything public but they’re enjoying being close again.”

Stormzy admitted on Charlamagne tha God’s YouTube channel about his regret at splitting from Maya: “Do you know what? I actually didn’t cheat. I swear to God, I didn’t cheat.

“So we had broken up and I was out publicly being a rapper, being very inconsiderate to the fact that I’ve just come out of the most public relationship.

“We’d broken up and I went out and I acted disrespectfully. I was just out in clubs. I knew the world still thought I was in a relationship and I was out looking like I didn’t give a f***… it didn’t need to be cheating for it to be a disrespect.”

When US radio host Charlamagne, 44, added: “You definitely still love her,” Stormzy admitted: “Yeah, definitely, with all my heart.”

After breaking up from Stormzy, Maya has dated basketball star Ben Simmons, 26, to whom she reportedly got engaged before they splitting in August 2022.

She dismissed subsequent rumours she had a fling with Leonardo as “silly”.