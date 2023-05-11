Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to have admitted his cheating scandal was “tough” on his kids.

The ‘Terminator’ actor, 75, who has children Katherine, 33, Patrick, 29, Christopher, 25, Christina, 31, with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, 67, divorced her in 2021 after he was unfaithful during their marriage and had lovechild Joseph Baena, 25, with his family’s housekeeper Mildred Baena, 62.

He is seen saying in a trailer for his upcoming ‘Arnold’ documentary series on Netflix, which is due for release on 7 June: “People will remember my successes and they will also remember those failures.”

He then mentions his marriage to Maria, who he wed in 1986, and in a potential nod to his cheating, added: “It was very tough on my marriage, on my relationships with the kids… I have caused enough pain for my family. I'm going to have to live with it the rest of my life.”

It has been reported Maria decided to end their marriage after Arnold’s infidelity was exposed.

Arnold also seems to address why he didn’t give up his movie and politics careers in the wake of the scandal by saying in the preview: “Well, because my vision didn’t talk about giving up. My vision was climbing that mountain.

“There is problems and problems… but I want to do the things that everyone calls impossible.

“You’re always hungry. You’re never really satisfied.”

Netflix has said about ‘Arnold’: “(He) provides audiences with context and insight into three key chapters of his life: Arnold as an athlete, Arnold as an actor and Arnold as an American.”

The streamer announced the series was directed by Lesley Chilcott and will follow the upcoming release of Arnold’s new action series ‘FUBAR’, which will be released on 25 May.