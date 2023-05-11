Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna loves storytime with her grandmother Sarah, Duchess of York.

The 34-year-old royal - whose father is Prince Andrew - says her 19-month-old girl loves spending time with her author grandma and hearing her read books on her YouTube series, 'Storytime with Fergie and Friends'.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, she shared: “My mum, being an incredible children's author, I grew up with 'Budgie the Little Helicopter' and some incredible role models in this sector and so I’ve always been passionate about it. I really enjoyed story time with 'Fergie and Friends' as well. She brings her humour and her joy to the moment and I think that is really important.”

Asked if Sienna - whom she has with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - watches her mother's YouTube channel, she replied: “She [Sienna] loves watching 'Fergie and Friends' and she loves spending time with her grandmother.”

Sarah recently admitted she loves spending time with her grandchildren as she can "unleash her inner child".

The Duchess of York and her ex-spouse's daughter Princess Eugenie, 33, is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank - with whom she also has two-year-old son August - and so she is soon to have three young grandchildren.

And the 63-year-old writer has admitted she is loving this new chapter in her life.

She told Best UK magazine: "It's a thrilling new phase of life and I can unleash my inner child. I model myself on Super Gran. It is such a blessing for me to see my girls becoming such wonderful mothers. It confirms for me that Andrew and I have done a good job, in bringing them up."