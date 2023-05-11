'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman has died at the age of 70.

The Emmy-nominated actress - who played Barbara 'Bobbie' Spencer on the popular ABC daytime soap opera - passed away on Wednesday (10.05.23), the show's executive producer Frank Valentini announced.

He tweeted: “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman.

“Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

Frank added: “Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. #GH."

Since 1977, Jacklyn appeared in more than 800 episodes of 'General Hospital' before retiring from the role in 2010, and she earned four nominations for portrayal of Bobbie.

ABC Entertainment and 'General Hospital' said in a joint statement: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

She was also a series regular as Sofia Madison in the US crime-drama 'The Bay', which gave Jacklyn her fifth Emmy nod of her career spanning more than four decades.

A cause of death is not known at this time.

Jacklyn is survived by her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.

Her death comes after her 'General Hospital' co-star Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson) passed away, aged 55, in December 2022.