Donald Trump has labelled E. Jean Carroll a "wack job" after a jury found the former US President guilty of sexual abuse.

The 76-year-old billionaire has mocked Carroll, after a jury in a civil case ruled that he assaulted - but didn't rape - the journalist in a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Trump told CNN: "What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you're playing hanky panky in a dressing room?"

The former 'Apprentice' star suggested that the trial won't have any impact on his political ambitions.

Asked if the verdict would deter women from voting for him, he replied: "No, I don't think so."

Trump also slammed the American judicial system, claiming that the "Clinton-appointed" judge was biased and that he didn't get a fair hearing.

Earlier this week, Trump was found liable for defamation after calling the writer's accusations "a hoax and a lie".

He was ordered to pay Carroll $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation. However, Trump was found not liable for raping Carroll.

Trump has always denied the allegations and he intends to appeal the verdict.

Meanwhile, Trump has also repeated claims that the 2020 US election was rigged.

The controversial businessman - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - insisted that he'll return to the White House, provided the next election isn't rigged.

Asked if he would accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of the outcome, Trump told Kaitlan Collins: "Yeah, if I think it’s an honest election, absolutely."

The journalist subsequently insisted that the election wasn't rigged and she asked Trump to stop repeating the allegation.

She said: "The election was not rigged, Mr President. You can’t keep saying that all night long."