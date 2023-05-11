Robert De Niro thinks fatherhood is both exciting and "scary".

The 79-year-old actor revealed earlier this week he has welcomed his seventh child into the world but despite his years of experience, he still thinks the key to being a good dad is a "mystery".

He told 'Access Hollywood': "Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it's a mystery, it's a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best."

The 'Taxi Driver' actor - who also has adopted daughter Drena, 51, and sons Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen with second former spouse Grace Hightower - let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

Reporter Brittnee Blair said: "I know you have six kids..."

Robert replied: "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

And while he didn't reveal any further details about the baby, his 'About My Father' co-star Kim Cattrall seemingly revealed the child's mother is the veteran actor's rumoured love interest Tiffany Chen.

She told 'Extra': “God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them.”

The 'Meet the Parents' star has joked parenting "never gets easier" and insisted he is "good" with raising a baby again so much later in life.

Asked if he is excited about being a dad again, he told 'Extra': “I’m ok with it. I’m good with it."

And pressed on if it gets easier the seventh time around, he quipped: "Never gets easier".