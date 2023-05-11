Sony is dropping two new Xperia phones.

The tech giant has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Xperia I V and the Xperia 10 V.

The Xperia 1 V - which is available for pre-order starting in mid-June for its 29 June debut in colours like lavender, sage green, white and black - is brimming with the latest tech like the world’s first smartphone with an image sensor that is teamed up with an 85-125 mm optical zoom lens, dubbed the ‘Exmor T for mobile’ that permits budding photographers take snaps that really take in the world around me.

Along with that, it also includes the latest Alpha-series tech from their line of cameras like S-Cinetone, Creative Look and Real-time Eye AF.

This is packed in with the an 5-inch 4K OLED display and a low-noise speaker to enhance the user experience and a 20 hour battery life from the 5,000Ah that can be quick charged.

The little sister device - which is out on the same day and, like its counterpart, is available for various payment plans across networks like O2, EE and GiffGaff - might be less advanced, but it still packs a punch with its stereo speakers and 6.1 inch HD and OLED monitor that is roughly 1.5 times brighter than the old version. It is designed to be able to take in your favourite content anywhere and on the go.

Camera-wise, you are also set up with some fab features that deploy scene, conditions and subject detection tech to find the perfect way to capture all your memories instantly.

Despite packing this punch, it has earnt the title of the lightest 5G phone model with a 5,000mAh battery - that gives an estimated 34 hours of playback - with a weight of 159 grams that is both waterproof, dustproof and scratch-resistant.